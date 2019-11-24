|
|
Joanna McCan
May 23, 1933 - November 24, 2019
PLYMOUTH - Joanna Belle Snyder McCan, 86, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Hospice House of South Bend.
Born in Culver, on May 23, 1933, Joanna was the daughter of Paul T. and Burnice (Crabb) Snyder. She graduated from Culver High School and went to beauty college.
On Oct. 19, 1952, Joanna became the bride of Virgil D. "Moose" McCan in Culver. She was the love of his life. He was a loving and caring housewife while raising their four children.
Joanna worked at Miller's Merry Manor for many years as an aide. She made many friends with the staff and residents there.
She enjoyed gardening and loved the water. She was a water aerobics instructor at Lifeplex in Plymouth for many years as well.
Moose and she were members of the Plymouth Church of the Brethren.
Joanna is survived by her four children: Jenny S. Huffman of Farmington Hills, Mich. and children Jeff and Kevin (Liz), Tim N. (Cindy) McCan of Lakeville and children Dustin (Rebecca), Amber (Coleman) and Kelli (Jared), Scott A. (Karrie) McCan of Carmel and children Chris and Allie (Charlie), and Julie A. (Dan) DeMers of Seattle, Wash. and Kyli and Wyatt; and 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Moose, her parents and her siblings: Paul Snyder Jr., Allen Snyder, Barbara Peterson, William Snyder and James Snyder.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 11-1 p.m. at the Plymouth Church of the Brethren 1130 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tom Anders officiating.
Graveside services will follow in the New Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to at the Plymouth Church of the Brethren 1130 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 25, 2019