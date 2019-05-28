Joe E. Miller

October 11, 1936 - May 24, 2019

BREMEN - Joe E. Miller, 82, of Bremen, passed away on Friday, May 24.

Joe was born in Louisville, Ky. on Oct. 11, 1936, to James B. and Thelma (Shelton) Miller.

On March 28, 1958, he married Martha J. Hepler of Bremen.

Joe is survived by Martha, his loving wife of 61 years, and two children; daughter Brenda (Max) Unsicker of Bremen, and son Gary (Alice) Miller of Bourbon; seven grandchildren, Kimberly, Kelsey, Joe, Erica, Christine, Thomas, and Darren; nine great grandchildren and one sister, Rev. Dr. Sandra M. Levy of Richmond, Va.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, James and Thelma Miller, his son Scott Allen Miller, and one great granddaughter.

Joe was a successful businessman involved with several business ventures. He also served in the Army National Guard to show his respect and appreciation for his country. Joe was the president of Bremen Bearing Company which later sold to SKF. He then started MON Industries (monuments and caskets) in Thomasville, Ga. Then, returning to Bremen in 1971, he started Miller Bearing Company. Joe was the owner/president of MBC until his retirement in 1998. During his retirement, Joe enjoyed traveling and boating with his friends and family at Lake Wawasee, New Buffalo, and Fort Myers. Joe will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather as well as a respected businessman.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, May 31, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St. Rd. 331, Bremen. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1, in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations in Joe Miller's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 605 S. Center St, Bremen, Ind. 46506.

Published in The Pilot News on June 6, 2019