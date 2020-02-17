|
|
John Albert Elliott
October 19, 1941 – February 15, 2020
CULVER - John Albert Elliott, age 78, of Culver, passed peacefully at 12:02 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on October 19, 1941 in Newark, Ohio, the son of Donald and Lucille Elliott.
John was a man who lived a full life. He faithfully served our Lord, the Culver community, and our family.
John met the love of his life, Carol King, when they were fifteen, and married her on his nineteenth birthday so he would never forget their anniversary. They were married for forty-four years, until Carol left this earth. Despite her passing, she always remained in his heart; he never stopped talking about her and carried her picture wherever he went. John and Carol moved their family to Indiana in 1969, where John spent his first years building bridges for McMahan O'Connor and working in Florida during the winters. John soon started Elliott Enterprise in Culver so that he could be closer to the family year-round. He worked with International Paving until retirement, but his love of construction, woodworking, and lending a helping hand continued long afterwards.
John was a perfectionist. You would appreciate any work he did on your house because it was always done correctly without cutting any corners. John was a hard worker, but he also loved taking breaks to talk and have a snack with you. He was the best listener and genuinely enjoyed spending time with others. He loved telling and listening to stories; even in his final hours he was reminiscing and trying to tell stories.
John was active in his community as a Culver booster. He coached and sponsored several little league teams and volunteered on many local projects. He received the Eagles Civic Service Award in 1979 and was Lions' Club Citizen of the year in 2011. He cared deeply for his community, but more than anything, John loved his family. He loved get-togethers (the more the better). He loved going to ball games, following his three sons to all their sporting events and then following his grandchildren. He was always seated front and center during the basketball games, and the officials knew him by name. John didn't know a stranger; he got to know everyone and everything about them. He lived a life of service to others and generously gave to multiple charities. He loved to help out at Grace church by shoveling the sidewalk and walking people to their car. He had such great faith and lived it out each day. Truly God will say, "Well done, John, my good and faithful servant." The way you live your life is a gift to those who come after you.Thank you for your life, Dad. We will never forget you.
John was proceeded in passing by his beloved wife, his parents, his sister (Gloria Braden), and his brothers (Fred and Dick Elliott). He is survived by his sisters: Jane Lane and Sally Elliott, his three sons: Fred Elliott, Mike (Lisa) Elliott, Kyle (Lori) Elliott, his grandchildren: Brandy (Mike) Zehner, Troy (Kylie) Elliott, Matthew Elliott, Candace Elliott, Brock (Emilee) Elliott, Torie Elliott, Mitchell (Autumn) Elliott, Brady Moise, Jenna Moise, Kirsten (Jordan) Steele, Trent Elliott, his great-grandchildren: Zac, Zoey, and Zella Zehner, and Laney Elliott, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for John will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Grace United Church in Culver, with burial to follow at Culver Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Odom Funeral Home in Culver.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Culver Community Athletic Department in memory of John Elliott.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.odomfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 18, 2020