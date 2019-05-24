Home

Rannells Funeral Home - Koontz Lake Chapel
7984 North State Road 23
Walkerton, IN 46574
(574) 586-2120
John Branden


John Branden Obituary
John J. Branden   
October 22, 1981- May 23, 2019
 
 
PLYMOUTH - "A special angel has gone to Heaven." John Joseph Branden, 37, passed away Thursday, May 23, at his home.
John was born Oct. 22, 1981 in Plymouth, to James and Joan (DeVault) Branden and lived in the area all of his life.
John loved school and was a 2000 graduate of Argos High School. He enjoyed playing basketball, video games, watching WWE, and camping and swimming.
Survivors include his mother, Joan Branden; one sister, Debra McCoige; five brothers, Bill (Theresa) McCoige, Bob (Sandy) McCoige, Steve (Connie) McCoige, Jody McCoige and Jim (Amanda) Branden; his best friend ever, nephew, Harley; and many other nieces and nephews. 
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 29, at 2 p.m. EDT at Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel. Burial will follow at the Grovertown Cemetery. 
Visitation will be Wednesday at the funeral home from 12 to 2 p.m. EDT. 
Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home. 
To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pilot News on May 25, 2019
