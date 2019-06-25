Home

Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
1801 Chase Road
Logansport, IN 46947
574-753-6301
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
1801 Chase Road
Logansport, IN 46947
John C Pashak Jr. Obituary
John C. Pashak Jr.
September 15, 1935 - June 23, 2019

NOBLESVILLE - John C. Pashak, Jr., Noblesville, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 23, in the Riverview Hospital in Noblesville.
 
John was born Sept. 15, 1935, in Bay County, Mich., home of his parents, the late John Sr. and Elsie (Mattis) Pashak.
 
On Sept. 15, 1962, in the St. Vincent Catholic Church in Logansport, he was married to Judith Obenchain Pashak, who survives.
 
A 1954 graduate of TL Handy High School in Bay City, Michigan, John went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1959-1963.
 
For 28 years, John worked as a psychiatric attendant at the Logansport State Hospital.
He was the former co-owner of the Indiana Beach Taco stand in Monticello, a family-owned operation that had earned notoriety as the "best tacos" ever.
 
John attended the Destiny Church in Fishers.  He was an avid Purdue, Colts and Cubs fan.
 
Surviving with his wife of 56 years are three children, Jeff (Kelli) Pashak, Tallahassee, Fla., Deb (Paul) Widner, Nappanee, and Nan (John) Biehle, Noblesville; one sister, Judy Smith, Auburn, MIch.; four grandchildren, Chris Widner, Brendan Widner, Michelle Biehle and Annamarie Biehle. 
 
He was preceded in death by one son , David John Pashak, one granddaughter, Lindsay Michelle Widner; and two sisters, Jean Alvesteffer and Elsie Filcek. 
 
A Funeral Service celebrating John's life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27 in Fisher Funeral Chapel, 1801 Chase Road, Logansport.
 
Burial, with full military honors, will be held in Mount Hope Cemetery, Logansport,
 
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral chapel.
 
You may share memories and condolences on John's Tribute Wall at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Pilot News on July 4, 2019
