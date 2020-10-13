1/
John Dwayne Zeider
1934 - 2020
John Dwayne Zeider
April 20, 1934 - October 8, 2020

GOSHEN - John Dwayne Zeider, 86, of Goshen, passed away Thursday Oct. 8, at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born April 20, 1934 in Marshall County, to the late Joe and Elsie (Rosebaum) Zeider.
On Sept. 26, 1954 he married Barbara "Bobbie" Peffley in Plymouth. She survives along with a daughter Vicki Doke of Goshen, a son Marc (Tammy) Zeider of Fortson, Georgia; two grandsons Dustin Doke and Joshua Zeider and a granddaughter Amanda (Terry) Salotto. Additional survivors include his aunt Nettie Cilek of Crown Point, a brother David (Linda) Zeider of Plymouth and two sisters Joann Redman of Bourdon, Darlene Brown of Plymouth, and two sisters in law, Sally Smith of Poteet, Texas and Mary Ann Miller of Bremen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Mary Treesh and 2 brothers Chester and Mark.
John retired as a millwright from Miles/Bayer where he worked for over 40 years. He was a resident of Golden Living Center in Elkhart for three years, was a member of the Grace Brethren Church and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1952.
John went to heaven while at Elkhart General Hospital where he died from COVID. As his request cremation will take place and there will be no services. Burial will take place at a later date in Idaville, Indiana. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his care.

Published in The Pilot News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
