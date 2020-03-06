|
John Louis Glingle
July 22, 1923 - March 3, 2020
John Louis Glingle, 96, went to be with the Lord at 6:20 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, in Signature Health Care of Bremen. John was born on July 22, 1923, the son of the late Edward and Nellie Stella (Ashley) Glingle. On July 14, 1946, he married Louise Pletcher.
He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Louise; four children, Randy (Bobbie Jean) Glingle of Bremen, Rudy (Bobbie Jo) Glingle of Nappanee, Ryan (Julie) Glingle of Bremen and Kris Glingle of Bourbon; nine grandchildren, Shaun (Nicole) Glingle, Rance (Kelcey) Glingle, Darcy (Shawn) Smith, Tiffany Glingle-Smith, Josh (Ashley) Glingle, Krystal (Jon) Shafer, Jesse Glingle, Seth Glingle and Spencer Glingle; and 14 great grandchildren, Truett, Kimber, Remington, Abi, Ali, Emi, Roni, Casi, Cali, Makaila, Logan, Kolby, Kamden and Keegan.
He is preceded in death by his parents, infant son, and siblings, Mary, Nellie and James. John was a devoted member of Bremen Missionary Church, where he served on many committees. He was active in the community, serving on the Marshall County Drainage Board and the Community Hospital of Bremen Board, to name a few. He worked as a Tool & Die maker for the former Studebaker before it closed and retired from AM General. At one time, he owned a Ford tractor dealership. Farming was his love and he lived on the family farm his whole life. He looked forward to attending all the grandkids activities including sporting events and fair and 4-H projects.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m., Sunday, March 8, in Bremen Missionary Church, 2958 Elm Rd., Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 9, in the church, with one hour of visitation prior. Pastor Kurt Litwiller will officiate. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Bremen Missionary Church Men's Group or Gideon's International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 6, 2020