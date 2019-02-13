Home

Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
501 N Elkhart St
Wakarusa, IN 46573
(574) 862-4506
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
Wakarusa, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
Wakarusa, IN
John M. Anderson


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John M. Anderson Obituary
John M. Anderson
May 1, 1932 - February 12, 2019
WAKARUSA - John M. Anderson, age 86, of Wakarusa, died at 2:15 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Miller's Merry Manor, Wakarusa.
He was born May 1, 1932 in Jackson, Minn. to Hans Albin and Phylinda (Madsen) Anderson. John graduated from Jackson Minnesota High School in 1950.
On July 8, 1961 he married Pearl J. Beckmann in Fairmont, Minn. he preceded him in death on Feb. 12, 2013. John served in the United States Army from 1953 – 1954. He moved to Wakarusa in 1994 from Chaska, Minn. John was a member of the Bible Baptist Church, Wakarusa.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary (Michael) Easton, Wakarusa; sons, Bill (Barb) Anderson, Cadillac, Mich. and Matthew (Rachel) Anderson, Kinross, Mich.; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Peter (Evelyn) Anderson, Worthington, Minn. He was preceded in death by a brother, James Anderson.
Family and friends may call from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa, followed by 2 p.m. funeral service also at the funeral home. Private family graveside service will follow.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 14, 2019
