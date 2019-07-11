John M. Elam

November 13, 1953 - July 9, 2019



MENTONE - John M. Elam age 65 of Mentone, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 9 at home after a lengthy illness with his family and friends at his side.

John was born the son of Charles and Beatrice (Minix) Elam on Nov. 13, 1953 at Knox. He has been a long time resident of the area working for Koontz and King Excavating of Bourbon, a town employee of Bourbon and operated Elam Tree Service. In his spare time John enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, his motorcycles and especially spending time with his family.

John will be missed by his daughters: Chassity and Dr. Todd Dillon and Crystal and Isaac Kleespie both of Bourbon; his six grandchildren: Chenee' and Caleb Adams, Huntley and Kylee Davis, Bahley Davis, Darienne Davis, Isaac Kleespie and Kennedy Kleespie. He was also blessed with five great-grandchildren: Brayson, Rylee, Aubree, Jayse and Raelynn; his sister Barb Foreman of Tippecanoe and his mother Beatrice Hosteter of Plymouth.

Preceding in death was his father, brothers: Jerry and Michael (July 6, 2019) and brother-in-law Kenneth Foreman.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 15 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, 115 S. Main St. Bourbon. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Lloyd Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Bourbon.

Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the services.

Condolences may be left at deatonclemensfh.com. Published in The Pilot News on July 12, 2019