John M. Myers
1949 - 2020
March 10, 1949 - October 24, 2020

John M. Myers, 71, passed away on Oct. 24, at 12:13 p.m. at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth.
John was born the son of John H. and Dorothy M. (Chisler) Myers on March 10, 1949 in Terre Haute.
On April 7, 1971, he married the love of his life, Brenda Stiltner in a ceremony held in Arlington, Va. He retired as a letter carrier after working in the Indianapolis area for 27 years. John proudly served his country in Vietnam as a U.S. Marines from Aug. 3, 1967 to July 31, 1970. He was a member of the Plymouth Wesleyan Church.
Those who will miss John are his wife, his son, John M. Myers, II of Plymouth, granddaughter Hattie Myers of Plymouth, who also serves in the Marines, and brother Charles (Carolyn Sue) Morgan of Terre Haute. There are also several nieces and nephews who will also miss him. John is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Patricia Price.
In accordance with the family's wishes, cremation services are being provided. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Plymouth Wesleyan Church, 11203 Michigan Road, Plymouth.
Due to the current conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are required as well as the practicing of social distancing.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting the family with arrangements.
Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensvangilderfuneralhome.com

Published in The Pilot News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
