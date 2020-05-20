John Michael Kibort
1946 - 2020
John Michael Kibort
April 2, 1946 - May 4, 2020

ARGOS - John Michael Kibort, 74 of Indiana Ave., Argos, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on May 4 at 5:10 p.m.
On April 2, 1946 in Lapaz, John was born to Robert George Mitchel and Estella (Nettrouer) Mitchel. John was adopted by Jack and Emily Kibort in his early teens and spent most of his life in Argos.
He worked in construction and rebuilding and refinishing furniture.
John was a graduate of Argos High School with the class of 1965. While in high school John was the catcher of the baseball team. He enjoyed going to auction sales always on the lookout for that special find.
John is survived by his brother, Carl Mitchel of Plymouth; sisters, Treva Norman of Plymouth and Martha Ringenberg and husband Bruce of Hicksville, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his Biological parents; Adoptive parents; and sister, Mary Schraer and husband Charles
Burial will take place at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.

Published in The Pilot News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
