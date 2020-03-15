|
John Henry Shafer Jr.
December 2, 1931 - March 6, 2020
John Henry Shafer Jr., 73, of Plymouth, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 10. He was born Dec. 26, 1946, in Chicago, to John Sr. and Rosell (Bass) Shafer. He was one of five siblings, David, Philip, Barbara, and Ruth.
He was a happy go lucky guy who loved his family. He was a loving father and an outgoing gentleman, special in his own way. John loved to sing and perform in church choirs.
He built model ships and collected antiques. He participated in cardboard boat races and shared his knowledge of these speaking at many local places.
John was known around town as a very jovial and outgoing man who always had a smile and a laugh to share.
Surviving him are his children, daughter Kimberly Newberry and her children Illana and Dakota of Cedar Lake, step-daughter Lisa (Scott) Bowdish and their children Tyler and Allison of Fennville, Mich., daughter Jennifer (David) Lessentine and their children Austin, Peyton and Skylynn of St. John, son Johnathan (Julia) Shafer of Chicago, daughter Gretchen (Justin) Tomich and their children Sarah and Ella of Cedar Lake; and Brother David Shafer of Rochester N.Y.; and family friend Karma Murray.
He is preceded in death by his beloved fiancée Nanette Eggena, and his parents.
In his true altruistic spirit, John chose to donate his body to science, No further services will take place.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 10, 2020