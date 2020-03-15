Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Resources
More Obituaries for John Shafer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Shafer


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Shafer Obituary
John Henry Shafer Jr.
December 2, 1931 - March 6, 2020

John Henry Shafer Jr., 73, of Plymouth, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 10. He was born Dec. 26, 1946, in Chicago, to John Sr. and Rosell (Bass) Shafer. He was one of five siblings, David, Philip, Barbara, and Ruth.
He was a happy go lucky guy who loved his family. He was a loving father and an outgoing gentleman, special in his own way. John loved to sing and perform in church choirs.
He built model ships and collected antiques. He participated in cardboard boat races and shared his knowledge of these speaking at many local places.
John was known around town as a very jovial and outgoing man who always had a smile and a laugh to share.
Surviving him are his children, daughter Kimberly Newberry and her children Illana and Dakota of Cedar Lake, step-daughter Lisa (Scott) Bowdish and their children Tyler and Allison of Fennville, Mich., daughter Jennifer (David) Lessentine and their children Austin, Peyton and Skylynn of St. John, son Johnathan (Julia) Shafer of Chicago, daughter Gretchen (Justin) Tomich and their children Sarah and Ella of Cedar Lake; and Brother David Shafer of Rochester N.Y.; and family friend Karma Murray.
He is preceded in death by his beloved fiancée Nanette Eggena, and his parents.
In his true altruistic spirit, John chose to donate his body to science, No further services will take place.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -