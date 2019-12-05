|
John Trzcinski
September 22, 1953 - December 1, 2019
John Trzcinski, husband, brother, father, grandfather, and an accomplished, but well worn traveler died Sunday, Dec. 1.
He is survived by two sons, John II, (Katie), Kevin, and one daughter Kristina McCarthy (Rick). He always told her 'you're my favorite daughter".
He loved (not in any particular order) bacon, golf, Notre Dame football, this country, God, a good cigar, meat, Da Bears, current affairs, his wife and his family.
He was born Sept. 22, 1953 in South Bend to Henry and Irene Trzcinski. He attended St Patrick Catholic school and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1972. He attended the University of San Francisco. He was a Master Mason in the Plymouth-Kilwinning lodge. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Noblesville.
John worked in the food service industry and traveled extensively so he could golf. He loved to grill, smoke, roast, or fry meat, fish, turkey, or chicken. Upon introducing himself to people, he would tell them he sold dead animal parts just to see their reaction. He would then explain that he sold protein-chicken, turkey, beef.
He is survived by his loving wife Beth, his children, nine grandchildren, two stepdaughters, LinZ Pascoff, Sarah Williams, two stepsons, James Wingate (Edy), Hurshel Wingate, his sister, Jeanne Iliff (Marion), who saved his life in 2017 by being a perfect match for a bone marrow transplant, one brother Mike (Amy), several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Kathy Schinski.
Special thanks go to Dr Lee Sredzinski and Katie from Noblesville Family Medicine, and Dr Robert Nelson from IU Health for their outstanding, compassionate care.
John had a great sense of humor, but his greatest quality was his capacity to love. In his final days he wanted to be sure his family, but especially his grandchildren would know that he loved them all.
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 6, 2019