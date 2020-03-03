|
John W. Brubaker
December 25, 1927 - February 26, 2020
WARREN - John W Brubaker, 92, of Warren, formally of Bluffton, Petroleum, and Berne, passed away at 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Heritage Pointe in Warren. He was born on Sunday, Dec. 25, 1927, in Huntington County. He married Thelma L. (Eltzroth) Brubaker on Friday, April 9, 1948 in Wells County. Mrs. Brubaker preceded him in death on Aug. 31, 2017. John was a graduate of Rockcreek high school. He was a member of the Petroleum United Methodist Church in Petroleum. Mr. Brubaker faithfully served his country in the US Navy. He formally worked at Franklin Electric, Bob Case Trucking, Stohl Packing Trucking, Mersman Tables in Celina, National Oil & Gas in Bluffton, and he retired from Automatic Sprinkler in Monroe. He was a member of the Wheels of Yesteryear Antique Tractor Club, Yellowstone Camping Club, and Grover Sheets Post 111 American Legion. He enjoyed camping, spending the winters in Florida, and spending time with his family at their lake cottage every summer while as the children were growing up.
Loving survivors include his Daughter - Deborah (Steve) Caswell, Albion, Sons - Francis "Frank" (Leslie) Brubaker, Plymouth, Larry (Tina) Brubaker, Fremont, James Brubaker, Ft. Wayne, Brothers - Robert (Opal) Brubaker, Warren, Jerry (Imogene) Brubaker, Warren, Richard (Janice) Brubaker, Warren, Sister - Ruth Ann (Les) Ackley, Warren, Son in Law - Ryan Crismore, Bluffton, Sister-in-laws - Francess Jean Brubaker, Chrisman, Ill., Connie Brubaker, Markle, 10 grandchildren, 16 great frandchildren – 16, and two great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his Father - Ralph Brubaker, Mother - Mary (Watson) Brubaker, Wife - Thelma L. (Eltzroth) Brubaker, Daughter - Ann M. Crismore, Grandson - Chad F. Brubaker, Brothers - Max Brubaker, Bill Brubaker, and Daughter-in-law - Vicki Brubaker.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home 203 N Matilda St. Warren on Wednesday, March 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. and from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5.
A service to celebrate his life will be at Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home 203 N Matilda St. Warren at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, with the Rev. Greg Andrews and Rev. Steven Bard officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.
Preferred memorials may be made to Petroleum United Methodist Church 3625 E 2nd Petroleum, Ind. 46778 or to the Donors Choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 2, 2020