Jonathan Warner Banks
February 2, 1974 - May 22, 2020
Jonathan Warner Banks, 46, of Fredericksburg, Va. passed away May 22, due to respiratory failure arising from a longstanding condition. He was born Feb. 2, 1974 in Plymouth, to Arthur Lamoin and Jean E. (Warner) Banks.
From birth Jonathan (Jon) was challenged with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. He was nonverbal and non-ambulatory. For 24 years he lived with his family in Reston, Va. He attended the Kilmer Center, a Fairfax County Public School for students, ages 5-21 with severe disabilities. He was later blessed to live in two well-managed homes that provided professional care.
Despite Jon's lifelong handicapping challenges, he invariably made friends and influenced his caregivers. He always received excellent care everywhere he lived and attended programs. Jon enjoyed arts, crafts and outings. Like his mother, he especially loved music. In Fredericksburg, he attended a neighborhood church with an aide, where the congregation embraced him. He would "sing" along with the congregation, sometimes happily continuing even after a hymn had ended. Members of the congregation would often visit him at his home.
After leaving home, Jon first lived at the Northern Virginia Training Center in Fairfax, Va. for 18 years. He attended a sheltered workshop five days a week at the nearby Service Source Disability Resource Center. Jon moved to Fredericksburg, Va. in 2016 where he lived at the Wolfe Street Group Home. While in Fredericksburg, Jon's caregivers provided regular outings to public parks, shopping malls, concerts, sports and cultural events. He attended a community-based developmental day program for enrichment therapies that promote dignity, independence, individualization, inclusion, and productivity of people with intellectual disabilities."
Jon is survived by his parents, older brother Stephen B. Banks and sister-in-law Lauren Geetter.
Funeral Choices of Chantilly, Va. was entrusted with his final care. Memorial gifts may be made to Voice of Reason, a national organization known for speaking out for people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, www.vor.net/donate-to-vor.
Plans regarding a memorial service will be made after pandemic concerns have passed.
Published in The Pilot News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.