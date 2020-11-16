1/
Jose Ines Cazares Arce
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose Ines
Cazares Arce
April 2, 1986 - November 7, 2020

Jose Ines Cazares Arce, age 34, passed away on Nov. 7, in Chicago, as a result of an automobile accident.
Jose was born the son of Jose Ines Cazares and Rufina Arce on April 2, 1986 in Mexico. On Aug. 8, 2007, he married the love of his life, Maricela Martinez. He worked as a roofer.
Those who will miss Jose are his loving wife, Maricela, daughters Mackenzie G. Cazares Martinez, and Jayda I. Cazares Martinez, sons Isaac Cazares Martinez and Donimic Casarez Martinez, his mother Rufina Arce, along with 4 sisters and 4 brothers.
Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 16, from 10 – 11 a.m., with a funeral mass following at 11 a.m. Both will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Plymouth. Burial will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery. Due to recent COVID-19 restrictions, the wearing of masks is required for all services, along with social distancing.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in helping the family with arrangements.
Friends who wish to share memories or plant a tree in honor of Jose are welcome to visit: www.deatonclemensvangilderfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved