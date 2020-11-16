Jose Ines
Cazares Arce
April 2, 1986 - November 7, 2020
Jose Ines Cazares Arce, age 34, passed away on Nov. 7, in Chicago, as a result of an automobile accident.
Jose was born the son of Jose Ines Cazares and Rufina Arce on April 2, 1986 in Mexico. On Aug. 8, 2007, he married the love of his life, Maricela Martinez. He worked as a roofer.
Those who will miss Jose are his loving wife, Maricela, daughters Mackenzie G. Cazares Martinez, and Jayda I. Cazares Martinez, sons Isaac Cazares Martinez and Donimic Casarez Martinez, his mother Rufina Arce, along with 4 sisters and 4 brothers.
Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 16, from 10 – 11 a.m., with a funeral mass following at 11 a.m. Both will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Plymouth. Burial will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery. Due to recent COVID-19 restrictions, the wearing of masks is required for all services, along with social distancing.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in helping the family with arrangements.
Friends who wish to share memories or plant a tree in honor of Jose are welcome to visit: www.deatonclemensvangilderfuneralhome.com