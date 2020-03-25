Home

Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Michaels Catholic Church
612 North Walnut Street
Plymouth, IN
View Map
Josefina Oviedo


1937 - 2020
Josefina Oviedo Obituary
Josefina Oviedo
November 5, 1937 - March 18, 2020

Josefina Oviedo, 82, passed away on March 18, at 5:52 a.m. at the St. Joseph Medical Center in Mishawaka.
Josephina was born the daughter of Jose and Delfina Chapa Perales on Nov. 5, 1937. She has been a resident of the area for more than 50 years, and retired from Bristol Manufacturing. She attended St. Michaels Catholic Church in Plymouth. During her free time, Josephina enjoyed shopping, and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons, Miquel Oviedo of South Bend, Nazario Oviedo of LaPaz, grandchildren Gabriel, Jaden, Eliana, Ashton and Marisa, as well as great grandchildren Xavier and Silas. Survivors also include sisters Inez Garcia of North Judson, Nazario Perales of Plymouth and brother Ruben Perales of Pompano, Fla. Preceding her in death are her parents, daughter-in-law Melinda, sisters Carolina Perales, Ventura Perales, Gloria Reyes and Hilda Stricklin. Also preceding her in death are brothers Jose Perales, Jr. and Eli Perales.
Visitation will be held on March 26, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street, Plymouth. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. a St. Michaels Catholic Church, 612 North Walnut Street, Plymouth.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Josefina's family.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories of Josefina at www.deatonclemensvangilderfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 25, 2020
