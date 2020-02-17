Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
950 N. Main St
Nappanee, IN 46550-1002
(574) 773-3173
For more information about
Joseph Hartwell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
950 N. Main St
Nappanee, IN 46550-1002
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
950 N. Main St
Nappanee, IN 46550-1002
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Mennonite Church
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
First Mennonite Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hartwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Hartwell


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Hartwell Obituary
Joseph A. Hartwell
December 13, 1959 - February 12, 2020

Joseph A. Hartwell, age 60, of Nappanee, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, after a short illness. He was born Dec. 13, 1959 in Plymouth to Henry and Nancy (Eddington) Hartwell.
Joseph was a 1978 Plymouth High School Graduate.
On June 14, 1986 he married Diane Price in Nappanee. He was a member of the First Mennonite Church, Nappanee. Joseph was a lifelong area resident. He was the Pre-Press Manager at Bomarko in Plymouth. Joseph was an avid War Historian.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Hartwell, Nappanee; son, Tyler Hartwell, Nappanee; sister, Jane (Jim) Williams, Punta Gorda, Fla.
Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee and one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service, Monday, Feb. 17 at First Mennonite Church. Rev. Kami Coffin will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be given to IU Methodist CVCC Unit.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -