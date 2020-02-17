|
|
Joseph A. Hartwell
December 13, 1959 - February 12, 2020
Joseph A. Hartwell, age 60, of Nappanee, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, after a short illness. He was born Dec. 13, 1959 in Plymouth to Henry and Nancy (Eddington) Hartwell.
Joseph was a 1978 Plymouth High School Graduate.
On June 14, 1986 he married Diane Price in Nappanee. He was a member of the First Mennonite Church, Nappanee. Joseph was a lifelong area resident. He was the Pre-Press Manager at Bomarko in Plymouth. Joseph was an avid War Historian.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Hartwell, Nappanee; son, Tyler Hartwell, Nappanee; sister, Jane (Jim) Williams, Punta Gorda, Fla.
Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee and one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service, Monday, Feb. 17 at First Mennonite Church. Rev. Kami Coffin will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be given to IU Methodist CVCC Unit.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 11, 2020