Joseph Andrew Batcho Jr.
February 5, 1929 - October 27, 2020
Joseph Andrew Batcho Jr. passed peacefully at 12:45 am October 27 at the home of his sister, Mary Jo Kaser. As a nurse and his sister, she fulfilled a promise to be with and keep her brother comfortable.
Joe was born Feb. 5, 1944 to Joseph Andrew Batcho Sr. and Mary Ann Brockus Batcho.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and a step daughter Rhonda Jean Carter Bevier. He is Survived by his sisters Dianne Batcho and Mary Jo Kaser (Stanley), stepchildren Eric Mcguigan and Annie Mcguigan Fenton (Michael). Grandchildren Hannah and Liam Mcguigan, and Cora and Oona Fenton. Nephews James Batcho (Leslie), Shannon Kaser (Mandy), niece Jennifer Kaser (Joe Wright). Great nieces Kylie Batcho, Lillianna Kaser, and Willow Wright who called him her "JoeJoe''. Great nephews Evan Batcho and Donavan Kaser.
He is also survived by his former wife Pamela Batcho who continues to be part of his extended family.
Joe spent his younger years working on the farm with his Dad. This included raising and marketing Batcho's pumpkins. He attended LaPaz High School and Indiana University. He enlisted in the Air Force and became a laboratory specialist. He was good at his trade and drew blood on top brass and even astronauts. After serving his 4 years he remained in North Carolina where he married Wanda Brown and helped raise his stepdaughter Rhonda. Joe continued his lab skills and worked in many of the large hospitals in N. Carolina and Georgia. He returned home eventually to Plymouth to help his Father again on the family farm. He was employed by Miles Laboratory where he was involved in research and development of various instruments. He lived in Elkhart for over 10 years and then came back again to the family farm in Plymouth. In 1990 Joe was introduced to his sister Mary Jo's best friend Pam Mcguigan. The two fell in love and married in 1993. He took on the role of stepdad and he loved helping Pam raise Eric and Annie.
In his later years Joe farmed, ran the family pumpkin business, sold produce at South Bend and Plymouth Farmers' markets, built furniture and houses, did home remodel work, and even worked as a cook at the local jail for 2 years.
Joe will be remembered by friends and family as a man with a big heart and a fierce loyalty to what he believed in. Thanks to all who helped him in his last few years. A special thanks also goes out to Stan and Jennifer Kaser who shared in his care. To his sister Dianne who spent time at his bedside to let him know he was loved. A celebration of life will take place at a future date.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph Andrew Batcho please visit our Tribute Store.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileges to be entrusted with helping the family in making arrangements.
Those wishing to share memories with the family may do so by visiting: www.deatonclemensvangilderfuneralhome.com