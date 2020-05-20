Joseph Bottorff

August 20, 1953 - March 19, 2020



PLYMOUTH - Joe Bottorff, 66, of Plymouth passed away in his home on Thursday, March 19, surrounded by his loving family.

Joe was born into a military family, the oldest of eight children to Dr. John and Carol (Emenaker) Bottorff in Davenport, IA. The family moved to Plymouth shortly thereafter. Joe graduated from Plymouth High School in 1971.

He raised Labrador retrievers, chickens, quail, pygmy and boer goats, and other animals. A member of the NRA, Joe advocated for gun owners' rights. He was also a member of Ducks Unlimited, American Legion Auxiliary Post #27, the VFW post #1162, and the Plymouth Gun & Conservation Club.

Spending as much time as possible outdoors, Joe would hunt deer, dove and pheasant. He enjoyed time at the family cabin in Orr, Minnesota on Kjostad Lake.

After Sunday morning mass Joe would hurry home to participate in radio talk shows, particularly those of Rush Limbaugh.

Joe was a truck driver that enjoyed his travels throughout the United States. He had a keen sense of direction and would be able to recite maps from memory.

Joe was always dressed in a flannel, a Stormy Kromer hat and a cigar in hand.

Although Joe found joy in all these activities, his greatest pride and accomplishments come from his three daughters, Bellinda, Lilly and Frannie.

Surviving are his three beautiful daughters Bellinda Bottorff, Lillian Bottorff, and Francis Bottorff; their mother Elizabeth Bottorff; siblings, Eyvonne (Gary) Aker, John (Lori) Bottorff, Beth (Craig) Gudeman, and Patrick Bottorff; brother-in-law Ron Hoffer; many other friends and family members and his pet rooster, Rooster.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Dr.John and Carol Bottorff; his siblings Barbara Bottorff, Dr. Janelle Bottorff-Hoffer, and Matthew Bottorff.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, in the New Oak Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Joe's life will follow at 11 a.m. at the Pretty Lake Golf Club, Plymouth. Please bring a story to share at the golf club.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Joseph's name to Marshall County Humane Society, P.O. Box 22, Plymouth, Ind. 46563 or to the Plymouth Gun & Conservation Club, 10477 Muckshaw Road, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.



