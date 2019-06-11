Josephine A. Paiano

March 19, 1926 – June 11, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Josephine A. "Jo" Paiano, 93, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday morning, June 11.

Born in New Castle, Pa. on March 19, 1926, Jo was the daughter of Izydor and Mary (Muczek) Zmuda.

Jo was employed at Johnson Bronze Co. for five years as a secretary. It was there that she met James J. Paiano, whom she would marry on July 31, 1948. Jo went on to graduate from I.T.T. in New Castle, Pa. as a computer programmer. She was a loyal member of St. Camillus Catholic Church in New Castle and St. Michael in Plymouth, when the family made Plymouth their home 46 years ago.

Jo was known for having a green thumb and loved taking trips to Florida. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, particularly at Christmas. Jo was an amazing Italian cook and loved baking cookies. In her later years, she loved to sit on the back porch and bird watch.

Jo is survived by her son James Paiano Jr. of Plymouth and daughter Terry L. (Hassan) High of Atlanta, Ga. She was the proud grandmother of two; Hassan R. High and Nur S. High both of Atlanta.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jim on Nov. 19, 2014, her parents, and her sisters, Jane Cucanato and Irene Sumansky.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, from 4-7 p.m. in the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth.

Visitation will continue on Monday, June 17, from 4-7 p.m. in the Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home, 3000 Wilmington Road, New Castle, Pa. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. in St. Camillus Catholic Church, 314 W. Englewood Ave., New Castle, Pa.

Entombment will be in the Castle View Memorial Gardens, New Castle.

Memorial contributions can be given to a local or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

