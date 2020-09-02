1/1
Joyce D. Hassenplug
1948 - 2020
August 1, 1948 - August 29, 2020

Mrs. Joyce D. Hassenplug, 72, of Rochester, was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka at 10:05 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29.
On Aug. 1, 1948, Joyce Diane Briney was born in Rochester. She was a treasured daughter of Harold and Norma Jean Zumbaugh Briney. Growing up she shared her childhood with a sister Kim and brother Mike.
Left to cherish Joyce's memory are her husband, Charles; son Edward "Ed" Hassenplug of Rochester and daughter, Melissa "Missy" Kowal and husband Rob of Argos; three grandsons, William Hassenplug, Kyle Kowal, Wesley Kowal; sister Kimberly Caudill; brother Mike Briney both of Rochester
A celebration of the life of Mrs. Joyce Diane Briney Hassenplug will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, in the Good Family Funeral Home, 1200 W. 18th St. Rochester.
Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, in the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.

Published in The Pilot News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Good Family Funeral Home
SEP
4
Visitation
12:00 PM
Good Family Funeral Home
SEP
4
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Good Family Funeral Home
