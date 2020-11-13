Juanita J. JacobsonMarch 1, 1927 – November 6, 2020Juanita J. Jacobson age 93 of Plymouth passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020, at home.She was born March 1, 1927, the daughter of Onel and Mary (Oler) Sickmiller at Argos, Indiana. She was a lifetime resident of the area and a graduate of Argos High School. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Donaldson.On June 19, 1949, she married the love of her life Conrad Jacobson, who preceded in death on December 1, 1991. She worked in her younger years at Dave and Rays supermarket and Family Fair.Those who will greatly miss her are her children Debbie (John) Pasley of Plymouth, Pat Amor of Plymouth and Lowell Jacobson of Walkerton. She was also blessed with her grandchildren: Julie Amor, Jason Amor, Tia Tweed, Tisha Maher, Shawn Jacobson, Jessica Gould and Dennis Tinkey; great-grandchildren: Caitlyn, Callie, Charlie, Alyssa, Tyler, Bodin, Shelby, Kenadie, Marcus, Zachery, Gavin, Madison, Larkyn, Anglina and Alexis.Those preceding in death were her parents, husband Conrad Jacobson, sons: Larry and Mike Jacobson, sister: Naomi Augustine and Rachael Gorlczyk, Grandchildren: Crystal Schiwtchtenberg and John Pasley.Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from Noon until 3:00 p.m. Funeral Service will follow with Pastor Wyatt Smith of Center for Hospice in Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home (300 W Madison Street, Plymouth, Indiana 46563). Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church (Swedish) Cemetery, Donaldson.In keeping with current Covid19 regulations, masks will be required as well as being mindful of social distancing during the visitation time and graveside service. Please keep visitation conversations time sensitive due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections.Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of the family in making arrangements.Friends who wish to share condolences and/or memories may do so by visiting