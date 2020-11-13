1/1
Juanita J. Jacobson
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita J. Jacobson
March 1, 1927 – November 6, 2020

Juanita J. Jacobson age 93 of Plymouth passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020, at home.
She was born March 1, 1927, the daughter of Onel and Mary (Oler) Sickmiller at Argos, Indiana. She was a lifetime resident of the area and a graduate of Argos High School. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Donaldson.
On June 19, 1949, she married the love of her life Conrad Jacobson, who preceded in death on December 1, 1991. She worked in her younger years at Dave and Rays supermarket and Family Fair.
Those who will greatly miss her are her children Debbie (John) Pasley of Plymouth, Pat Amor of Plymouth and Lowell Jacobson of Walkerton. She was also blessed with her grandchildren: Julie Amor, Jason Amor, Tia Tweed, Tisha Maher, Shawn Jacobson, Jessica Gould and Dennis Tinkey; great-grandchildren: Caitlyn, Callie, Charlie, Alyssa, Tyler, Bodin, Shelby, Kenadie, Marcus, Zachery, Gavin, Madison, Larkyn, Anglina and Alexis.
Those preceding in death were her parents, husband Conrad Jacobson, sons: Larry and Mike Jacobson, sister: Naomi Augustine and Rachael Gorlczyk, Grandchildren: Crystal Schiwtchtenberg and John Pasley.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from Noon until 3:00 p.m. Funeral Service will follow with Pastor Wyatt Smith of Center for Hospice in Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home (300 W Madison Street, Plymouth, Indiana 46563). Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church (Swedish) Cemetery, Donaldson.
In keeping with current Covid19 regulations, masks will be required as well as being mindful of social distancing during the visitation time and graveside service. Please keep visitation conversations time sensitive due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of the family in making arrangements.
Friends who wish to share condolences and/or memories may do so by visiting
www.deatonclemensvangilderfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved