CULVER - Judith Kay (Heeter) Grover, 81, of Culver, passed away June 16, as a result of congestive heart failure.

Judy was born April 24, 1938, in Delta County, Colo., the only child of Lloyd and Patricia Heeter.

When Lloyd joined the Navy, the family settled in Akron. At the end of war time in 1945 they moved to Culver and settled on Lake Maxinkuckee, where they remained through Judy's school years. Judy's mother passed away in 1950 and her father later married Lefa Gunder, who became a wonderful stepmother and guided Judy throughout her childhood and married life. Before her mother's death, they traveled back and forth to see family in Iowa. Some of Judy's fondest memories were of Johnson family reunions with all her aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She graduated from Culver High School in 1956 as Valedictorian of her class. On January 17, 1959 she married classmate, James Grover and became the parents of Kathryn, Deborah, and Michael. She was a member of Culver Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star, Maxinkuckee Rebekahs and the Hibbard Circle of Friendship.

Judy went to work for the Culver School as a secretary when Kathy started Kindergarten and later retired in 1981 as the Jr High secretary when Mike had graduated. She then worked at the former State Exchange Bank as well as the Monterey Bank in Culver, where she retired from in 2006. Judy filled her days with reading and knitting many blankets for family and friends. She made several blankets for the boys at the charter school where her grandson, Christopher, taught.

Judy is survived by her husband, James, daughters: Kathryn A Grover of Westerville, OH and Deborah (Jerry) Carlson of Culver; and son: Michael J Grover of Culver; six grandchildren: Christopher (Jenna) Carlson of Chicago, Diana (Dr Timothy) Day of Niles, Mich., Kevin (Ashley) Carlson of Grovertown, Kayla Grover and Michael RJ Grover, both of Culver, and Kimberly Grover of Colorado; six great-grandchildren: Finn Carlson of Chicago, Annabelle and Wyatt Day of Niles, Mich., Hudson and Lily Carlson of Grovertown and Maddison Grover of Culver.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Patricia Heeter, stepmother Lefa Heeter, and numerous aunts and uncles.

There will be no services at this time. s per Judy's request, she will be cremated and her ashes inurned at Poplar Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Marshall County Humane Society because over the years, Judy always had a dog in her life or to the Marshall County Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, since Jim always had lovely flowers in the yard and garden Judy felt like she already enjoyed the flowers.

