Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory
247 W. Johnson Road
LaPorte, IN 46350
219-362-3100
Judy Ann Sheib, 74, passed away peacefully at LaPorte Hospital, Friday, Feb. 22 in LaPorte.
Judy was born in Niles, Michigan to Eugene and Irma (Gaugler) Young, both preceded her in death. She was one of eight children, Norman Young, Joann Truox, Janet Fred, Paul Young, Dean Young, David Young, and Gloria Boxter.
Judy married Gordon "Sonny" Scheib in 1965. They raised five children, Tammy (Dan) Shei, Neva (Mike) Johnson, Gail (Chris) Freeze, Bambi (Kerry) Winterowd, and Gordan (Angie) Scheib Jr.  The family moved to Knox, Indiana in 1971. Sonny and Judy made life long friends and raised their family in Knox. Judy coached girls softball for many years. She worked at Stelrema and MPI until she retired in 2007.
She adored her eight grandchildren and her eleven great grandchildren. 
Sonny and Judy's cremated remains will be laid to rest at Smith Chapel Cemetery 29858 Redfield Street Niles, Mich. 49120. 
Graveside services to be announced at a later date.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 7, 2019
