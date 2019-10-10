|
Judy Elaine Long Fuller
July 26, 1949 - October 9, 2019
Judy Elaine Long Fuller, 70, of Warsaw passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 9, at her home. Judy was born July 26, 1949 in Plymouth to Junior Arthur Long and Mary Rowe Read. On May 30, 1981, she married Patrick R. Fuller; he survives.
Judy was born and raised in Plymouth graduating from Plymouth High School. After moving to the Warsaw area, she worked for Medtronic and Neo-Life and was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, playing cards and her passion in life was her family and friends.
Judy is survived by her husband of 38 years, Patrick, two children Jim (Amy) Fuller of Warsaw, Kevin (Emily) Fuller of Milford, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Also surviving are her mother Mary and stepfather David Read, brother David Long from Florida and several step siblings.
She was preceded in death by her father Junior Long, a brother James Long, a sister Suzie Grable and a daughter Miranda Wethington
A celebration of Judy's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at First United Methodist Church, 179 S. Indiana Street, Warsaw. Pastor Brian Smith will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services, Warsaw, Indiana.
Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-fcs.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 11, 2019