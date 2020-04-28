Home

More Obituaries for Judy Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Lynn Wallace


1948 - 2020
Judy Lynn Wallace Obituary
Judy Lynn Wallace
January 16, 1948 - April 27, 2020

TIPPECANOE - Judy L. Wallace, 72, passed away surrounded by love in her home on Monday morning, April 27. She has made Tippecanoe, her home for over 30 years.
Born in the old Parkview Hospital in Plymouth, on Jan. 16, 1948 Judy was the daughter of Albert and Edna (Hagle) Samuels.She attended Plymouth Schools.
On Jan. 12, 1984 in Tippecanoe, she married the forever love of her life, John Wayne Wallace.
A loving and caring housewife, Judy raised their three children. She enjoyed gardening and canning. When she had the moment, she also loved to quilt. The family shared many past times of camping and fishing. But above all, she adored her grandchildren and being with her whole family.
Judy is survived by her devout, loving husband, John, and children: RaVonda (Chuck) Haynes of Argos, David Lee (Melinda) Beldon Jr. of Tippecanoe and Clint Beldon of Bourbon; grandchildren: Waylon (Jennifer)Haynes, Melynda "Punky Jo" (Aaron) Beldon, Christie (Travis) Borzeniatow, Tyler Beldon and Brittany (Nathan Garner) Beldon; and great grandchildren: Alexxis, Samuel, Charlotte, Evelynn, Alex, Ethan, Jordyn and Noraa.
Also surviving are her siblings: Donna (Hollis) France, Vicky (Bill) Carpenter and Debra Samuels.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandchildren, John "Bud" Haynes and twins, Brett Allen and Ryan Blake Beldon; and brothers, Roger, Terry, Dennis and Alvin Samuels.
Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, the family will have a private service in the Tippecanoe Cemetery, Tippecanoe.
Memorial contributions can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 29, 2020
