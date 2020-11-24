Sister Julia Barry PHJC
September 10, 1925 - November 23, 2020
Sister Julia Barry (Catherine), Poor Handmaid of Jesus Christ (PHJC) died on Nov. 23, at the Catherine Kasper Home, Donaldson. She was 95 years of age.
Sister was born in Belleville, Ill. to Patrick and Julia (Geehan) who preceded her in death along with her only sibling, Sister Christine Barry PHJC. Her parents were born in Ireland. Sister is survived by very special cousins.
Sister Julia entered the Poor Handmaid Community on Sept. 8, 1943 and she professed her vows on June 25, 1946. On the occasion of her 70th Jubilee sister stated: "As I reflect on my life, I am grateful for the 70 years of my vowed life as a Poor Handmaid of Jesus Christ. Seventy years ago, I did not realize the journey God had for me, or the plan of ministry He had for me. Now after many years of living in Community, I would gladly do it all over again."
Sister Julia ministered in a variety of ways over the years, including homemaker, childcare, parish ministry, care for the elderly and community service. Places of ministry included St. Henry, Chicago; Angel Guardian Orphanage, Chicago; St. Vincent Villa, Fort Wayne; St. John Orphanage Belleville; St. Boniface Edwardsville, Ill.; St. Mary Edwardsville, Ill.; St. Augustine Chicago; Holy Angels School Gary; and 24 years' of community service at the PHJC Motherhouse in Donaldson.
She officially retired to Catherine Kasper Home in September 2016 at the Center in Donaldson.
A private visitation will be held at the Ancilla Domini Chapel Friday, Nov. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. EST. The Mass of Resurrection will follow in the Chapel at 11 a.m. EST and burial will follow the Liturgy in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Donaldson.
The services will be livestreamed at: www.poorhandmaids.org/live
Memorial contributions may be made to the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ,
PO Box 1, Donaldson, Ind. 46513 or on www.poorhandmaids.org
The Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth, is assisting with arrangements.
PLEASE NOTE: For your protection, the entire funeral home staff will wear masks. It is mandated that family members and their guests do so as well.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com