June B. Forsythe

August 16, 1919 - October 10, 2020



June B. Forsythe, age 101, died Saturday, Oct. 10, at Southfield Village, South Bend. She was born Aug. 16, 1919 in Helena, Montana to Leroy and Emma (Nichols) Balsley.

Mrs. Forsythe moved with her family to Indiana at the age of 7. She was a graduate of Lapaz High School and South Bend School of Business.

On May 10, 1942, she married Frank Forsythe. He preceded her in death in 1986. After their marriage Frank and June moved to Bremen, where she worked at TV Time Popcorn

June is survived by her children, Linda Crouch, Osceola, Stanley (Maryellen) Forsythe, Greensboro, NC, Cheryl (Royal) Klinger, Sturgis, Mich., Adelle (Bruce) Dickie, Bremen; daughter-in-law, Marjorie Forsythe, Osceola. She was blessed with grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

June was preceded in death by her husband; son, Vern Lee Forsythe; and two grandchildren.

Private family services will take place.

Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.

