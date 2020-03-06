|
June A. Mechling
December 12, 1940 - February 29, 2020
June A. Mechling, 79, passed away on Feb. 29, at 6:30 a.m. at Miller's Merry Manor in Plymouth.
June was born the daughter of Earl C. and Bertha (Sutherland) Milliser on Dec. 12, 1940. She was born in Plymouth, and remained a lifelong Plymouth resident. She attended Plymouth High School. June retired as a dietician at the St. Joseph Medical Center in Plymouth. She was a member of Bethel Tabernacle in Argos.
June is survived by her children, Dorothy A. Pippinger of Plymouth, Robert F. Mechling of Plymouth, and Wilbur D. Mechling of Plymouth. Also surviving are sisters Mary Jane (Larry) Stiles of Cornersville, Tenn., Phyllis Styles of Plymouth, Paula Stewart of Plymouth and brother Paul Milliser of Plymouth. She is preceded in death by her parents and five brothers, Harold, Don, Dean, Clifford E. and Phil Milliser.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of June's family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 11 a.m. at the House of Prayer, 12450 Plymouth Goshen Trail, Plymouth.
Friends and family may make a memorial contribution in memory of June to the donor's choice.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 6, 2020