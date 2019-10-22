|
Karen Morrison
September 17, 1946 – October 17, 2019
PLYMOUTH - Longtime Plymouth resident Karen Morrison, 73, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, in her home surrounded by the love of her family.
Born in Fort Wayne on Sept. 17, 1946, Karen was the daughter of Robert and Wilma (Speicher) Ashe. She graduated from Fort Wayne South Side High School with the class of 1964, and then attended Indiana University-Bloomington school of journalism for one year. In Frankfort, Karen married Martin Andrew Morrison II in 1965. He would proceed her in death in 2007.
Karen and Marty were the founding owners of Marshall County Title, a local title insurance company that is still family owned. She enjoyed all the neighborhood real estate attorneys and realtors, when they came in for closings.
She enjoyed tennis and played many years in Plymouth Team Tennis culminating in a championship in 1983.
In her earlier days she enjoyed her time as a member of the Plymouth Country Club and was a long time member of Tri Kappa.
Karen was an affluent reader who enjoyed the art of the written word. She took pride and a caring touch in writing personal letters and stories, her way with words was awe inspiring. She passed on that passion by volunteering at the Plymouth Library.
While she enjoyed the company of her sons, she was extremely fond of her granddaughters.
Karen is survived by her sons, Marc and Danielle Morrison of Plymouth and their children Kathryn and Sydney Morrison; and Jamey and Kim Morrison of Culver and their children Amanda and Sarah Morrison; her partner Walt Rogers of Plymouth and their two cats Tuff Cat and Ami (pronounced Ahh-Mee).
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Marty on April 25, 2007, and her brother, Rob Ashe.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Life Celebrant James Smart officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Marshall County Humane Society 11165 13th Rd., Plymouth, Ind. 46563-9014 or Center for Hospice Care at 112 S Center St C, Plymouth, Ind. 46563
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 22, 2019