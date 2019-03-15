Karl A. Johnson

April 7, 1935 - March 10, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Karl A. Johnson 83, of Plymouth passed away on Sunday, March 10, at home following an illness.

Karl was born April 7, 1935 at Plymouth to George and Lily Jensen Johnson. He has been a lifelong resident and was a member of Faith Baptist Church. Karl served in the United States Army during the Korean War with the Big Red 1 Division.

Karl loved automobiles. He was a "auto parts salesman". He worked almost all of his life in the auto parts business at: the former Weeks Motors and NAPA Auto Parts most recently. He even enjoyed driving for Ancilla. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling with his wife to Arizona and stopping along the way at all the interesting attractions, old cars as a former member of Hoosier Old Wheels and he loved reading the newspapers like Indianapolis Star and Fort Wayne papers.

He married Sheryl Stiles who survives along with his daughter Karla Johnson of Plymouth and his three sons: Scott and Christopher Johnson of Plymouth and Shawn and Sara Preston of Tucson, Ariz.; step-daughter Renea Bray of New Orleans; grandchildren: Dane Johnson and Levi Johnson; step-grandchildren: Shandi, Michael and Colton Bray, Matthew, Emily, Ashley Toombs, Jenna, Preston and great step grandchildren: Jessica, Dante and Bryer. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Glenn and Harry.

The Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with caring for the Johnson family. According to Karl's wishes, there are no services planned at this time. The family ask that any memorial contributions be made to help defray final expenses.

