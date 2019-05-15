Kathleen DeCent

December 12, 1927 - May 11, 2019



BOURBON - Kathleen DeCent age 91 of Bourbon, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 11 at Memorial Hospital of South Bend.

Mrs. DeCent was born the daughter of Russell and Bertha Shoemaker at Warsaw, Dec. 12, 1927.

She married George W. DeCent July 12, 1944 who preceded her in death on July 18, 1990. She was a homemaker and loved her children and grandchildren very much.

She leaves behind her two daughters: Debra K. and George White of Etna Green and Brenda L. and Gregory Steuck of Sycamore, Ill., six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two sisters: Delta Hall of Bourbon and Carol Jankowski of Crown Point.

Those preceding in death were her parents, husband, son Ricky L. DeCent, sisters: Maxine Duff, Linda DeCent, Doris Holland and her brother Harold Shoemaker.

At the family request private services will be at a later date.

Published in The Pilot News on May 23, 2019