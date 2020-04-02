Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
(574) 546-2861
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Newcomer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith E. Newcomer


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith E. Newcomer
June 1, 1956 - March 29, 2020

Keith E. Newcomer, 63, of Bremen passed away at 1:21 p.m., Sunday, March 29, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth.
Keith was born on June 1, 1956 in Bremen to Ralph and Carol (Snyder) Newcomer.
He is survived by his father, Ralph Newcomer; daughter Teisha (William) Juday of Pea Ridge, Ark.; son Ryan Newcomer of Thomasville, Pa.; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Logan, Lila, and Lana. He is also survived by a sister, Vicki (David) Blomquist of Winfield, Ill.; and partner Tona Molebash of Bremen.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Carol Newcomer. Keith worked for many years as a truck driver. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be no visitation and cremation will take place. Burial of ashes will be in Bremen Cemetery. A celebration of Keith's life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -