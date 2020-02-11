Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferguson-Lee Funeral Home
818 18th Street
Bedford, IN 47421
(812) 275-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth F. "Ken" Clark


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth F. "Ken" Clark Obituary
Kenneth F. "Ken" Clark
February 15, 1949 – February 7, 2020

ARGOS - Kenneth F. "Ken" Clark, 70, of Argos, , passed away Friday, Feb. 7, at his residence.
Born Feb. 15, 1949 in Indianapolis, he was the son of Elmer and Bessie (Wilson) Clark.
He married Joan Miller on Oct. 17, 1987 and she survives.
Ken was a graduate of Kankakee College and a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He also served in the Marines as a reserve as well as the National Guard. Ken was the former President of the Steel Workers Union at Lear Corporation, a truck driver and a substitute teacher. Ken enjoyed bass fishing, golfing, Ohio State Football and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Joanne Clark of Argos; six children, Jeremy (Clarrisa) Clark of Ohio, Shane Clark of Ohio , Gregory Prosser of Louisiana, Christine (Kevin) Crecelius of Mitchell, Russell Prosser Jr. of Bunker Hill; niece, Stephanie (Cody) Thompson who lived with Ken and Joanne for several years; twenty grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one expected; seven siblings, Michael Clark of Kentucky, Jack Clark of Kentucky, Elizabeth Johnson of Plymouth, Charles Clark of Florida, Kirk (Patricia) Clark of Plymouth, James (Julia) Clark of Kentucky, Sheila Dixon of Plymouth; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Kenneth F. Clark II.
The family has chosen cremation with a Celebration of Life in Argos at a later date. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Argos at a later date as well.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes in Bedford.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.fergusonlee.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -