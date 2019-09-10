|
Kenneth Klinedinst
August 5, 1938 - September 7, 2019
WALKERTON - Kenneth L. Klinedinst, 81, of Walkerton, passed away Sept. 7, in the home that he contributed to building 54 years ago.
Ken was born on Aug. 5, 1938 in Plymouth, as the only child to the late Orville and Neva Klinedinst. Ken was a 1956 graduate of Walkerton High School.
On June 17, 1961, Ken was united in marriage at the Walkerton United Methodist Church to Sharon Ream. During their 58-year marriage, he co-owned J & K Heating and Cooling Service for over 30 years. He was also a member of the Walkerton Masonic Lodge, Tyner I.O.O.F and the Scottish Rite.
In addition to his devotion to the welfare of his family, Ken enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and relished the fact that he got to see his beloved team win the World Series. He was also a devout Mopar enthusiast and dedicated gardener. Like his father before him, he had a reputation for growing the best tasting melons and sharing them with folks all around the area. Anybody who came in contact with Ken knew his boundless sense of humor and innate ability to share his love of "B.S."
Ken is survived by his wife Sharon; two children, Sherry Klinedinst of South Bend and Mike Klinedinst of Crossville, Tenn.; three granddaughters, Chloe, Katie and Carly; and one granddog, Gracie.
Cremation has transpired. A private memorial celebration will take place beside his garden at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate.
Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake is handling arrangements. To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Sept. 10, 2019