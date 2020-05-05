Kenneth Lester Otto Smith

August 16, 1940 –April 29, 2020



Kenneth Lester Otto Smith, 79 of 19th Road, Argos, passed away on April 29, at 9:20 p.m. at his residence following a lengthy illness. On Aug. 16, 1940 in Plymouth, he was born to Lester Smith and Mildred L. (Sutherly) Smith. Kenneth lived all of his life in Marshall County.

In 1980 he and Gloria Alderfer started their life together, and on January 29, 1994 they were married.

In 2010 he retired from Bomarko in Plymouth, Indiana after 30 years. Kenneth worked on the side as a farmer and for Gerald Irwin Construction.

He was a former member of the Moose Lodge in Plymouth and Rochester, and the American Legion, Plymouth.

Kenneth served his Country in the United States Army National Guard from Aug. 6, 1963 with the 3rd Rifle & Weapons Platoon, Company C, 2 Division, Battalion 293. On Aug. 5, 1969 SP4 E4 Kenneth Smith received his Honorable Discharge.

On Sept. 15, 1993 Marshall County Chapter of the Red Cross presented Kenneth a plaque for his attempt to rescue of a man in a car/train accident.

Kenneth is survived by his wife , Gloria Smith, Argos; daughter , Suzette Bergstedt and husband Douglas of Logansport; four grandchildren: Natasha R. Skinner and husband Captain Tim Skinner stationed at Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas; Keenan L. Bergstedt and wife Amanda of Carrollton, Texas; Marissa Bergstedt and fiancé Michael Alvarez of Logansport; and Derek Bergstedt of Logansport; a great grandchild Bergstedt to arrive in July; brother , David L. Smith of Warsaw; nephew , Carl D. Smith and wife Brenda of Winona Lake; niece , Barbara L. Eyrich and husband Douglas of Bourbon; brother in-law, Roger Alderfer and wife Patricia.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside Services will be held at the Richland Center I.O.O.F. Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial Contributions can be made to: Kindred Hospice, 1476 W. 18th St., Rochester, Ind. 46975

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.

