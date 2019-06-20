Kenneth Michael McDermott

November 13, 1937 - June 18, 2019



Kenneth ("Ken") Michael McDermott, 81, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, in Carmel, following a brief illness.

Ken was born in Indianapolis on Nov. 13, 1937, to Russell and Cecelia McDermott.

After graduating in 1956 from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, he served in the Army ROTC while attending Indiana University where he received a degree in Finance before earning his Juris Doctor Degree.

Ken began his 46-year legal career in Indianapolis. He served as the elected Prosecutor in Hancock County. In 1972, he moved to Plymouth, IN where he maintained a private law practice for over 35 years.

Ken was active in many community/civic groups, the Republican party and the Catholic church. He was an avid tennis player and took a strong interest in his Irish roots writing articles about the Irish in America and the history of Ireland for the South Bend Tribune. During the 1990s, he traveled to Ireland on multiple occasions to participate as a monitor for the Orange Marches in Northern Ireland.

Ken was preceded in death by his brothers Martin and Russell "Bo" McDermott, his former wife Nanette McDermott, and son, Joseph Daniel McDermott. He is survived by his brother Clune McDermott, his sons Michael McDermott (Molly), Richard McDermott (Martha) and Edward McDermott (Elizabeth) and his grandchildren Matthew, Marc, and Leah.

Services for Ken will be held at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Carmel on Wednesday, June 26 with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. to be followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.indianafuneralcare.com. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the National Psoriasis Foundation. https://www.psoriasis.org/