PLYMOUTH - Kenneth D. Mort age 84 of Plymouth passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, in the Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home.

Kenneth was born on June 16. 1934 in Pierceton, to Glen and Dorothy (Landis) Mort.

Kenneth graduated with the Pierceton High School Class of 1952. Kenneth enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing and racing. He drove for Pierceton Trucking and Ruan Transports until his retirement after 36 years of service. Kenneth honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1953 to 1956.

Kenneth married the former Evelyn Sumpter in 1959, she preceded Kenneth in passing. Kenneth married the former Jeanelle F. Land on Sept. 4, 1987 in a ceremony in Bremen, Indiana she survives. Kenneth was a member of the LaPaz American Legion Post 385 and the Bremen VFW Post 2791.

Those left to cherish Kenneth's memory are his wife, Jeanelle F. Mort of Plymouth; his son Donald and Sandra Mort of Frostproof, Fla.; his step-children Tina M. and Keith Duff of Plymouth, Ellen F. Diedrich of Plymouth, Terry L. Britton of Nebraska, Larry J. Britton of Tennessee, Pete McKinley of Fort Worth, Texas and Henry W. Britton of Brownwood, Texas; also surviving is Kenneth's brother Don and Donna Mort of North Webster; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Kenneth is preceded in passing by his parents, his son James Mort, brother Jack Mort, and his first wife.

A graveside will be held in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Pierceton, Indiana at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, with Pastor Gary Colby officiating. Military honors will be provided by the North Webster American Legion. Honor Guard and VFW.

Published in The Pilot News on May 28, 2019