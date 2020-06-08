Kevin Allen Densmore
1956 - 2020
Kevin Allen Densmore
July 20, 1956 - April 8, 2020

Kevin (Al) Allen Densmore, 63, Indianapolis. Kevin was born in Culver on July 20, 1956.He passed away on Wednesday, April 8, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Dibbern, father Robert Densmore, and brother Timothy Densmore.
He is survived by his life partner, Terry Zellers, brothers Michael and Douglas Densmore, sister Tracey Lardino, nine nieces and nephews, and four great nieces and nephews.
Kevin was fluent in many musical instruments. He participated in knitting groups and an active member of his local gym. He was proud of himself and his lifestyle.

Published in The Leader from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
