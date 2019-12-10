|
|
Kevin Lee Wynn
April 2, 1962 - December 7, 2019
Kevin Lee Wynn, 57, passed away on Dec. 7, at St. Fransican Hospital in Lafayette.
Kevin was born on April 2, 1962 in Plymouth, to Nelson and Janice (McIntire) Wynn.
He married Sandra L. Mangun in Knox on Jan. 21, 1989 and she still survives.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing and bowling.
Kevin is survived by his three daughters; Amber Doeden of Culver, Jessica Wynn of Monterey and Heather Wynn of Leiters Ford, Mother, Janice Wynn and sister Karen (Wynn) Hoover of Spartonburg, S.C., and five grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father Nelson Wynn and sister Kathy (Wynn) Bridges.
A celebration of life will take place at the Vandalia Railroad Station in Culver on Dec. 12, from 1-4 p.m.
To leave an online condolence or to share memories with the family, please visit the website: www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 10, 2019