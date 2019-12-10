Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vandalia Railroad Station
Culver, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Wynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Lee Wynn


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Lee Wynn Obituary
Kevin Lee Wynn
April 2, 1962 - December 7, 2019

Kevin Lee Wynn, 57, passed away on Dec. 7, at St. Fransican Hospital in Lafayette.
Kevin was born on April 2, 1962 in Plymouth, to Nelson and Janice (McIntire) Wynn.
He married Sandra L. Mangun in Knox on Jan. 21, 1989 and she still survives.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing and bowling.
Kevin is survived by his three daughters; Amber Doeden of Culver, Jessica Wynn of Monterey and Heather Wynn of Leiters Ford, Mother, Janice Wynn and sister Karen (Wynn) Hoover of Spartonburg, S.C., and five grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father Nelson Wynn and sister Kathy (Wynn) Bridges.
A celebration of life will take place at the Vandalia Railroad Station in Culver on Dec. 12, from 1-4 p.m.
To leave an online condolence or to share memories with the family, please visit the website: www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -