Kevin Ray Lacefield

May 28, 1969 - June 19, 2020



Kevin Ray Lacefield, 51, passed away on June 19, after a long battle with cancer and kidney disease. He was the loving husband of Felacia (Smalley) Lacefield for 28 years, father of Adam (Hayley) Lacefield and Kyle Lacefield, and grandfather of Lucy Mae Lacefield. He became a legal officiant and presided over Adam and Hayley's wedding.

Born on May 28, 1969, in Hoffman Estates, Ill., Kevin was the youngest son of Bob, Hopkinsville, Ky. and Alice (Hunt) Lacefield. He began high school at Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream, Ill., and also attended Plymouth High School in Indiana where he met his future wife. He had two sisters, Cathy Stachurski (Argos) and Cheryl (Patrick) Hinchey, Wheaton, Ill., and two brothers, John (Shirley) Lacefield (Muncie) and Bobby J. Lacefield. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice and brother, Bobby.

Kevin was employed by Plymouth Foundry as their head of shipping. He had previously worked as an independent contractor doing business as Lacefield Construction Company, and he helped coach football and baseball in Plymouth for many years when his boys were in school. Kevin donated his time willingly and talents graciously to help the community. He enjoyed golf and taught himself how to play guitar. He planned family adventures traveling and hiking, and relished opportunities to be the family chef. He will be remembered for his storytelling, generosity, and infectious smile.

He is survived by his devoted wife and sons, daughter-in-law, granddaughter, father, sisters and brother, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and in-laws. Kevin's remains were cremated, and he requested no formal wake or funeral.

With respects to his wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life for Kevin Lacefield at Centennial Park in Plymouth. The Lions Club Shelter has been reserved from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may pay their respects by bringing non-perishable food items for the local food pantry or a donation in Kevin's name to a foundation of your choice.





