|
|
Kevin Scott Harley
December 27, 1955 - February 21, 2020
ARGOS - Kevin Scott Harley, 64 of Argos, passed away on Feb. 21, at 7:30 a.m. at his residence. On Dec. 27, 1955 in Plymouth, he was born to Charles Glendon Harley and Barbara Ann (Marks) Harley. Scott lived all of his life in the Argos Community.
On June 20, 1981 he married Valerie Jo Eley at the Argos United Methodist Church and together they shared the past 38 years together.
Scott worked for Drainage Control Company from 1972 to 1981. In 1981 he and his dad formed C&S Outdoor Equipment. From 1981 to 1994 Scott worked alongside Charles until his retirement, and then in 1994 Scott bought out his dad and became sole of the business until 2015. Scott semi-retired in 2015, and fully retiring in 2018.
Scott enjoyed spending time with his family, being a Grandpa and taking Adeline on tractor rides. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed cutting wood and camping in State Parks.
Scott was a graduate of Argos High School with the class of 1974, he also was his class Treasurer. He served 21 years on the Argos Fire Department from 1982 to 2003, having been the Assistant Fire Chief and Chief. He also served many years in the Public Fire Education Office. Scott is a current member of the Argos United Methodist Church, Argos Lion's Club, and Sons of the American Legion Post#68 having served as Commander. He was a former member of the Argos Jay-Cee Club.
Scott enjoyed having family garage time, tinkering in the garage, and NASCAR Racing (particularly Jeff Gordon.
Scott is survived by his wife Valerie Harley of Argos; daughter, Ashley Jo Poole and husband Aaron of Indianapolis; and son Kyle Scott Harley of Argos; granddaughter, Adeline (JoJo); K-9 buddy, Patchi Jo; sisters Robin Hensley and husband Greg of Tippecanoe, Penni Hersburger and husband Trent of Rochester; brother, Jeffery Harley of Rochester.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, Feb. 24, from 3 – 7 p.m. at the Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. at the Argos United Methodist Church with Rev. Mary Hyer of the Argos United Methodist Church.
Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Argos Fire Department, 201 W. Walnut St., Argos, Ind. 46501 or Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos, Ind. 46501
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 22, 2020