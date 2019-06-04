Lamar Edwin Eiler

February 11, 1955 - May 31, 2019



ARGOS - Lamar Edwin Eiler, 64 of Argos, passed away on May 31, at 12:14 a.m. at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth, following a very sudden illness.

On Feb. 11, 1955 in Plymouth, he was born to Carl E. Eiler and F. Darlene (O'Hara) Eiler. He had lived most of his life in Marshall County area.

Lamar was a graduate of Argos High School with the class of 1974. He worked the past 18 years at Pioneer Hybrid International, in the Shipping Department in Plymouth.

He was involved in the 4-H Dairy Bar and the Marshall County Special Olympics. Lamar was an avid Bowler having bowled in many leagues in the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) in Rochester and Plymouth. He had bowled two – 300 games and 299, 298, 297. He was a big fan and supporter of the Argos High School Basketball games.

Lamar is survived by his sisters. Darle Kenz of Argos, and Lavonne (Terry) Randall, Omaha, Neb.; brothers, Darrell L. Eiler and wife Stephanie of South Bend; and Kerry L. Eiler, Ft. Atkinson, Wisc. and also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Lamar is preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, June 4, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, at 10 a.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos, with Rev. Richard Dean. Burial will follow at the Walnut Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Argos.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Argos Athletics Department - Marshall County Special Olympics - Marshall County 4-H Dairy Bar

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.