Wanatah Funeral Chapel
309 North Main Street
Wanatah, IN 46390
(219) 733-2313
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
15496 S., 900 W
Wanatah, IN
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Larry A. Sellers


1953 - 2019
Larry A. Sellers Obituary
Larry A. Sellers
September 29, 1953 - December 20, 2019

WANATAH - Larry A. Sellers, 66 of Wanatah passed away Friday, Dec. 20 at the VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso. He was born Sept. 29, 1953 in Warsaw to Arnold N. and Thelma Marie (Jackson) Sellers.
On Aug. 8, 198 he married Nancy Lynn Grotke who survives along with his mother, Thelma Sellers, siblilngs, Barbara (Alan) Neidlinger, Allen (Pamela) Sellers and Patricia (Jon) VanDerWeele, all of Indiana, brother-in-law Robert Grotke, sister-in-law, Janet Wade, numerous loving nieces and nephews and his beloved little dog.
He was preceded in death by his father, infant sister Sharon Sellers and his mother-in-law, Loretta Miller.
A visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 27 from 10-11 a.m. CST at St. John's Lutheran Church, 15496 S., 900 W., Wanatah with memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. CST and burial of urn to follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the church or VNA Hospice of NWI. Wanatah Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 27, 2019
