Larry C. Eldridge
1939 - 2020
July 22, 1939 - October 22, 2020

PLYMOUTH – Larry C. Eldridge of Plymouth passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, in the Catherine Kasper Life Center, Donaldson following an illness.
He was born on July 22, 1939 in Rensselaer to the late Clarence and Lucille (Nelson) Eldridge and was 81 years-old at the time of his death.
Larry lived in the area most of his life. On Jan. 26, 1972 he married the late Mary P. Syson in St. Joseph, Mich. He was a retired salesman from Associated Blast Co., Plymouth. Larry was also a friendly man who never met a stranger, loved his family deeply-especially his grandchildren, and had a deep Christian faith.
He is survived by two sons Larry R. (Mary) Eldridge of Star City and Eric Eldridge of Lafayette; two stepdaughters Nancy and Darla; one stepson Mike; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and one brother Ronald Eldridge of Plymouth.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Funeral Services will at 1 EDT on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel. Visiting hours will be one hour prior to the funeral, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Grovertown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Catherine Kasper Home.
In accordance with local and state Health Department guidelines regarding Covid-19, proper wearing of face coverings and social distancing are required inside at all times.

Published in The Pilot News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rannells Funeral Home
7984 North State Road 23
Walkerton, IN 46574
(574) 586-2120
