Larry Garrison

July 30, 1940 - September 3, 2020



Larry Garrison 80, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, Sept. 3, at home.

Born in Hibbard, Ind. on July 30, 1940, Larry was the son to Chester and Cleo (Short) Garrison.

Valentine's Day Feb. 14, 1964, he married the love of his life Sandra Brown at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Donaldson,.

Larry worked as a foreman group leader for Jeld-Wen for 37 years until he retired in 2005. He loved to travel, fishing in Minnesota, deer hunt and gardening.

He is survived by his wife Sandra of Plymouth; children Darrin (Debra) Garrison of Plymouth, and Deanna (Russell) Smith of Ellenton Fla.; granddaughters Amanda (Nate) Russo of South Bend, and Emily Manczunski of Ellentown Fla.; sister Joyce (Spike) Sinders of Plymouth.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will take place on Wednesday Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. in the Burr Oak Cemetery, 14 B Road Culver. Chaplain Todd Wilson will officiate.

Memorial contributions can be made to Kindred Hospice, 1476 W 18th St, Rochester, Ind. 46975.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store