Larry Gene Stacy

October 29, 1956 - April 8, 2019



ARGOS - Larry Gene Stacy, 62 of 19-B Road, Argos, passed away April 8, at 8:50 p.m. at his residence following a short illness since February.

On Oct. 29, 1956 in Knox, he was born to Charles Eugene Stacy and Iris Pauline (Parker) Stacy. He lived in the Argos community for the past 13 years, having come from Knox.

On Oct. 29, 1998 in Knox, Indiana he married Penny (Wagers) Willard.

He owned and operated East Side Auto in Knox, and had worked at R&W Motors, Knox.

Larry had a nickname for everyone, he had a passion for car racing and car shows, but most of all Larry loved his children and grandchildren, and he always loved a cold Bud Light.

Larry is survived by his wife Penny Stacy of Argos; daughters, Amy Watts and husband Wally of Knox; and Dana Wakeland and friend Mike Clark of Plymouth; step children Rick Willard Jr and wife Magen of Culver; John Willard of Argos; and Shana Barcus and husband Bill of Argos; seven grandchildren, Taylor, Timothy, and Andrew Wakeland; John II, Matteah, Ricky, Ryker Willard; a brother, Gary Stacy and wife Mindy of Knox; and mother of his daughters, Melody Miller and husband Mike of Plymouth.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Renee Scarborough; and a granddaughter, Ashley.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday April 12, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos.

Funeral Services will be held following visitation on Friday, April 12, at 6 p.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos, with Pastor Nick Colombo.

Memorial Contributions may be made to help the family with final expenses at: Larry Gene Stacy Memorial Fund – 208 N. Michigan St., Argos, Ind. 46501.