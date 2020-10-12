Larry Keith PowellJanuary 22, 1932 - October 2, 2020Larry Keith Powell, 88, returned to his Heavenly Home on Oct. 2. He left this earth peacefully at Catherine Kasper Life Center with wife, Nancy Jayne Powell, at his side. Larry's faith has been made sight and he has received the joy of His salvation. His devotion to his family and firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. A man of great integrity, strength and love, he was a steady and powerful influence in the lives of many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.Larry was born Jan. 22, 1932 to Garwood and Margaret (Fravel) Powell in Mishawaka Indiana and moved to the Plymouth area when he was twelve. He graduated from West High School in 1950 and attended Purdue University for one year after high school. Larry married Nancy Jayne Flosenzier on December 21, 1964 and they spent 56 full and wonderful years together. Larry owned Powell's TV and Appliance Business on Garro Street for many years. After marrying Nancy, the two dedicated their time and talents to build a successful Quarter Horse Operation on Union Road called Powell's Misty Acres. The couple, along with their twin daughters (Lana & Tana) bred, raised and trained quality Quarter Horses, participating in equestrian competitions all over the country. Larry was an AQHA Judge and an APHA Judge, and a National Director of the American Quarter Horse Association of which he later become the honorable status of Director Emeritus. He also served as President of the Indiana Quarter Horse Association and served on the Publicity Committee for the AQHA. Larry enjoyed rich friendships across the world in the horse industry and remained in contact with many throughout the years.In his younger days, Larry loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, skiing, and mushroom hunting "Up North." He eventually obtained his pilot's license, and later a plane. He loved to travel, initially by piloting his aircraft, and later by motorhome. He and Nancy forged many special friendships in their adventures, ones Larry held dear for the remainder of his life.Larry is survived by his wife Nancy, his children: Mike (Debra) Powell, Rick (Debi) Powell, Lana (Lance) Singleton, and Tana (Chris) Henry and his 10 grandchildren: Mike and Debra's children: Josh, Jason (Mandy) and Jon Powell, Rick and Debi Powell's Children: Craig Powell, and Matt (Renee) Powell, Lana and Lance Singleton's children: Lane (Amber) Singleton, and Lanae Singleton, and Tana and Chris Henry's children: Shelby, Riley, and Haley Henry. He is also survived by several great grandchildren and his sister Lorraine Powell.He is preceded in death by his mother and father and infant siblings.Larry will long be remembered for his gentle strength and his good stewardship of all the Lord put under His care. He was faithful, loyal and hardworking…and left a beautiful mark on this world. His legacy of love will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.In honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date.In honoring Larry, Memorial contributions can be made to: Riley Hospital for Children, Catherine Kasper Life Center, or the Marshall County Human Society.Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of the family in making arrangements. Friends who wish to share condolences and/or memories may do so by visiting