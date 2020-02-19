|
|
Larry McCan
November 23, 1937 - February 8, 2020
Larry McCan, 82 passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, with his family by his side, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
Larry was born to Donald and Edith (Freese) McCan on November 23, 1937 in Plymouth, Indiana.
He graduated from West High School in 1955. On November 19, 1956 Larry married his best friend, Barbara Davidson, at his parents home on LaPorte Road. He worked as a private contractor until retirement.
Larry was involved as a life member with the Lions Club and served as a secretary where he recieved the Melvin Jones Award. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball and football for many years. Although he enjoyed these extra activities, nothing could compare to the time he spent with his family.
Surviving is his wife Barbara, sons; Tony (Sonja) McCan of Plymouth, Dr. Timothy (Janna) McCan of Fort Meyers, Fla.; daughter-in law, Christina McCan; sisters, Joyce Morris of Plymouth and Lynette (Paul) Hartman of Oklahoma; grandchildren; Callie, T.J., Derek, Cameron and Keiran; step-grandchildren, Jordan and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Phoenix and Remi.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Thomas McCan; brothers, Delmar and Reverend Jean McCan; sister, June Schaal.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 North Michigan Street, Plymouth. A Memorial Service celebrating his life will begin at 12 p.m. with Life Celebrant James Smart.
Memorial contributions can be made to Pretty Lake Trinity United Church, 8985 State Rd 17, Plymouth, Ind. 46563 or the Lions Club, 501 East Jefferson St. Plymouth Ind., 46563.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 19, 2020